Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 173,936 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,936 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,566,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $248.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $248.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

