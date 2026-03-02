Brokerages Set Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $287.94

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.9429.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

