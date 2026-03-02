Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Rises By 41.9%

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,388 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 29th total of 978 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMNTY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hemnet Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hemnet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hemnet Group

Hemnet Group Stock Performance

Hemnet Group Company Profile

Shares of HMNTY stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Hemnet Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.