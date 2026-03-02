Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,636 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of PepsiCo worth $1,139,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 219,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is launching its Poppi soda brand in the UK — its first rollout outside the U.S. — which broadens international growth avenues for a fast‑growing beverage SKU and leverages local bottler Carlsberg Britvic for production and distribution. poppi lands in the UK

PEP stock opened at $169.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

