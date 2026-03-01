Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,101 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

