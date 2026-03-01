StakeWise Staked ETH Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $407.13 million and approximately $117.54 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,115.04 or 0.03203505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,069.76 or 0.99959177 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 192,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,493 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 192,493.07112709. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,157.44418776 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

