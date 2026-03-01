Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,076 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 29th total of 6,084 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid‐state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

