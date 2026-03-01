Presearch (PRE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.01 Thousand

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $7.01 thousand worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,069.76 or 0.99959177 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Presearch was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,608,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

