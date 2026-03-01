WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $0.28

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $130.81 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,069.76 or 0.99959177 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 552,473,210 coins and its circulating supply is 462,277,841 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 552,473,209.5478008 with 462,277,841.3255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.29601099 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,154,792.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

