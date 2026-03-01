Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 767,924 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the January 29th total of 477,536 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 971,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 971,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY remained flat at $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 352,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,609. Alstom has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

