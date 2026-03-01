Coinbase Wrapped BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $490.56 Million (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for $66,383.83 or 1.00547174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $5.63 billion and $490.56 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,169.22 or 1.00222113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 84,783 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 84,649.89276509. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 67,351.46814458 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $543,524,026.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.