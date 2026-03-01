ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,502 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 29th total of 5,072 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Trading Up 0.8%

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $846.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. ASM International has a twelve month low of $372.61 and a twelve month high of $877.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Get ASM International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.