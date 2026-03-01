Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,304,397 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 29th total of 2,065,906 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA operates as the largest private sector bank in Portugal, conducting a broad range of banking activities under the brand Millennium bcp. The bank serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients through a network of branches, online channels and partner points of sale. Its core services include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment cards and electronic banking.

Founded in 1985 during the privatization of state-owned banking assets, Banco Comercial Português has expanded beyond its domestic market.

