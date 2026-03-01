Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 135.3% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 533.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,408,523. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $656.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.95 and its 200 day moving average is $669.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

