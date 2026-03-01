Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $28.40 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,774,799 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

