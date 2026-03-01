Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.97

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $0.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,776,411 coins and its circulating supply is 820,773,746 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,767,848.39542554 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00134209 USD and is down -31.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $111.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.