Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.97

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $0.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,776,411 coins and its circulating supply is 820,773,746 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,767,848.39542554 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00134209 USD and is down -31.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $111.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

