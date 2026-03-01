BitShares Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.10 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $63.71 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,389,651 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). Telegram, GitHub”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

