DeepOnion Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and approximately $3.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

