Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 42,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $84.99 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $109.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

