Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $207.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

