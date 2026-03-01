Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

