Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.69. Red Cat shares last traded at $15.1670, with a volume of 10,790,946 shares trading hands.

RCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Red Cat in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Red Cat Stock Up 17.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 181.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Red Cat by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

