SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,286,082 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 12,710,595 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLM Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. SLM has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 26.04%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SLM by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SLM by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in SLM by 616.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 109,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.