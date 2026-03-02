Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.5050, with a volume of 5272446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Packer purchased 110,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. The trade was a -679.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 69,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,740. The trade was a 746.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 319,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,807,408. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,940,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 149,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 88,935 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,062,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,572,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,608 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

