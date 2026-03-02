Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.0610, with a volume of 298991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $453.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,439,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 466,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,754,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

