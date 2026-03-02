Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.2650, with a volume of 597654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amiral Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 106.8% in the third quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,590,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $22,237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 76.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,647,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

