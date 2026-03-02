Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.4450, with a volume of 1078912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price objective on Coty in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.31.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.