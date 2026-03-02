AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $252.25, but opened at $284.24. AeroVironment shares last traded at $300.7310, with a volume of 1,141,004 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

