Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.8650, with a volume of 163109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equitable from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.41%.

Equitable declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,436,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,389.46. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,677. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 633.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

