Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.8370, with a volume of 509419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

