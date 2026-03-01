W Nicholas Howley Sells 10,168 Shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. The trade was a 32.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,304.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,352.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,331.48.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Transdigm Group by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

