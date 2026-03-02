Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $37.0850, with a volume of 5266988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk launched a formal share repurchase programme (part of an overall up to DKK 15bn buyback to be executed over 12 months), which provides direct capital return support and typically bolsters shares. Share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk launched a formal share repurchase programme (part of an overall up to DKK 15bn buyback to be executed over 12 months), which provides direct capital return support and typically bolsters shares. Positive Sentiment: Novo announced a €432m (≈$506m) expansion of its Athlone, Ireland plant to add tablet/ oral GLP‑1 manufacturing capacity — a strategic investment to support expected oral product volumes and reduce future supply constraints. Ireland plant expansion

Novo announced a €432m (≈$506m) expansion of its Athlone, Ireland plant to add tablet/ oral GLP‑1 manufacturing capacity — a strategic investment to support expected oral product volumes and reduce future supply constraints. Positive Sentiment: Novo entered a multi‑billion DKK partnership with Vivtex to develop next‑generation oral biologic delivery for obesity and diabetes, which advances its oral GLP‑1 pipeline and could meaningfully expand addressable market over time. Vivtex partnership

Novo entered a multi‑billion DKK partnership with Vivtex to develop next‑generation oral biologic delivery for obesity and diabetes, which advances its oral GLP‑1 pipeline and could meaningfully expand addressable market over time. Positive Sentiment: Novo received FDA approvals adding three new indications for Sogroya (once‑weekly long‑acting growth hormone), a near‑term revenue contributor in a niche pediatric market. Sogroya FDA approvals

Novo received FDA approvals adding three new indications for Sogroya (once‑weekly long‑acting growth hormone), a near‑term revenue contributor in a niche pediatric market. Negative Sentiment: Market alarm after rival Lilly’s Zepbound (obesity) and oral orforglipron (diabetes) posted wins vs. Novo’s GLP‑1 drugs in head‑to‑head studies — a direct competitive threat to Novo’s leading GLP‑1 franchise and the main reason for today’s sharp decline. Lilly clinical wins

Market alarm after rival Lilly’s Zepbound (obesity) and oral orforglipron (diabetes) posted wins vs. Novo’s GLP‑1 drugs in head‑to‑head studies — a direct competitive threat to Novo’s leading GLP‑1 franchise and the main reason for today’s sharp decline. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating but cut its price target sharply (from $63 to $41), signaling reduced analyst confidence in Novo’s near‑term growth outlook amid intensifying GLP‑1 competition. Goldman Sachs coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

