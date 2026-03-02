Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,681,752 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 29th total of 2,003,970 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,108,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,437,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $84.41. 56,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.74%.Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.