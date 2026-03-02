CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.0550, but opened at $28.00. CSL shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 5,146 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSLLY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

