Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 188725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.
