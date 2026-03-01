Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 54.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

