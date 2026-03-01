Meta Games Coin (MGC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and approximately $1.91 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $8.75 or 0.00013069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 8.72142178 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,927,054.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

