Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 936.61 and traded as high as GBX 1,054. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,028, with a volume of 1,070,233 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATYM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 930 to GBX 1,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 705 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 902.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 936.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 741.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

