YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 667 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 29th total of 1,458 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA ABNY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Get YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4,144.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. ABNY was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.