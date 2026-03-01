Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Rises By 42.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 124,780 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 29th total of 87,335 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 141,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%
BGT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments. Established and managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust provides investors with exposure to senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other floating rate credit products. By focusing on floating rate securities, the fund aims to offer protection against rising interest rates while pursuing consistent income generation.
The trust’s portfolio is constructed through an active, research-driven process led by a team of credit specialists within BlackRock’s Global Credit platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.