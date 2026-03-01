Contrasting Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) & Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) and Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ainos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -110.42% -64.66% -54.63% Ainos N/A -119.36% -58.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Ainos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.50 million 2.32 -$3.96 million ($2.05) -1.23 Ainos $20,000.00 394.42 -$14.86 million ($3.98) -0.41

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Ainos on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women’s health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.