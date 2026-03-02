Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,324 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 94,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $11.89.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.
The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.