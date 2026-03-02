Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,324 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 94,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,559,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.