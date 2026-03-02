Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 978,267 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 29th total of 2,015,016 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Carnival to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CUK

Carnival Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of CUK stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $31.46. 1,690,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 69.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 417.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,611,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,639 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carnival by 17.6% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.