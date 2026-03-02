PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 80.8% in February

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,518 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the January 29th total of 4,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 273,530 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 654,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,959 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 202,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

