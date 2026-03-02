Best Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Sunrun, First Solar, and Enphase Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry — for example, manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, installers and project developers, equipment suppliers, and operators of solar power plants. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of solar power and the clean-energy transition, while taking on sector-specific risks such as policy changes, technology shifts, and commodity or project‑economics volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

