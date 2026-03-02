Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Drops By 54.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,024 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 29th total of 2,265 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Down 0.0%

METCZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high‐grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long‐term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

