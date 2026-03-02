Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,721 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 18,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mobix Labs Stock Down 10.7%
Shares of NASDAQ MOBXW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Mobix Labs Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobix Labs
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.