Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,721 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 18,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MOBXW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

