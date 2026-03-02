Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Insider Purchases £13,600 in Stock

Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Coxon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 per share, with a total value of £13,600.

Foresight Environmental Infra Price Performance

FGEN opened at GBX 72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.80 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. Foresight Environmental Infra has a one year low of GBX 61.21 and a one year high of GBX 86.

Foresight Environmental Infra last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 1.50 earnings per share for the quarter.

Foresight Environmental Infra Company Profile

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (FGEN) formerly known as JLEN. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of Environmental Infrastructure. Environmental Infrastructure is defined by the Company as infrastructure assets, projects and asset-backed businesses that utilise natural or waste resources or support more environmentally friendly approaches to economic activity, support the transition to a low carbon economy or which mitigate the effects of climate change.

