Short Interest in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Expands By 73.7%

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 468,086 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the January 29th total of 269,528 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IDT Trading Up 0.8%

IDT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 140,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. IDT has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $71.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. IDT had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $322.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million.

IDT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.45%.

Insider Activity at IDT

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $364,678.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,581.89. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $446,073. Insiders own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDT by 206.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter worth $1,751,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified global provider of telecommunications and payment services. The company operates through its primary communications arm, IDT Telecom, and a digital solutions segment that encompasses cross-border money transfers and related fintech offerings. Since its inception, IDT has built an international network infrastructure to support voice and data transmission across more than 200 countries and territories.

Through IDT Telecom, the company offers a suite of voice communication products, including prepaid phone cards, VoIP services, SIP trunking and operator-assisted calling.

