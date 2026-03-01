Comparing Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) & INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE)

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INNOVATE and Barloworld”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.11 billion 0.07 -$34.60 million ($5.56) -0.95 Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.41 $79.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than INNOVATE.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INNOVATE and Barloworld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 1 0 0 0 1.00 Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of INNOVATE shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INNOVATE and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -6.35% N/A -7.84% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

INNOVATE has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barloworld beats INNOVATE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INNOVATE

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Barloworld

(Get Free Report)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.